On 20 September 2017 the Category 4 Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico, killing six people and knocking out power to the entire island.

In response to the difficulty people may be experiencing in reaching loved ones in the territory, the Puerto Rican Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) has urged anyone seeking “general information or assistance” to email their office at maria1@prfa.pr.gov. The agency has also stated:

Due to the high volume of request being handled by the Disaster Relief Team, we kindly ask you not to send follow-up e-mails, unless your or your loved ones’ information has changed. If you were able to reach your loved ones, please inform us via e-mail as soon as possible.

PRFAA also established a web site, United for Puerto Rico, listing ways for people to donate funds via Paypal, using the ATH Móvil mobile app or by donating to a specific bank account number.

According to PRFAA, anyone looking to “make donations and/or volunteer” can also contact them by either calling them at 202-800-3134 or emailing them at maria2@prfa.pr.gov. Among the items requested are emergency supplies like mosquito repellant, medicine to treat diarrhea, diapers, baby formula, canned pet food, and first-aid kits. The site is also asking for donors who can provide construction supplies and volunteers who can receive material donations, as well as those who can store and ship them.

The site also contains a map identifying emergency relief centers within the territory and listing contact numbers for both each center and the local officials supervising them.

A viral Facebook post also recommended calling two other numbers:

Hurricane Hotlines numbers for Puerto Rico to call and check on Family and Friends. 202-778-0710

787-777-0940

877-976-2400 Please copy and paste this post.

The second number is that of Puerto Rico’s local radio station, WIPR, which has also reportedly asked people seeking information to call them at 787-777-0940. However, we were not able to get through after multiple attempts. The WIPR web site was also down at press time, although their Facebook page is still functioning.

The third phone number belongs to the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, which tweeted that it was a hotline for “hotels, guests, and industry partners”:

In case of emergency, please contact us at: 1(877) 976-2400. #MariaPR pic.twitter.com/Ui6npNm7aI — PR Tourism Company (@CTPuertoRico) September 18, 2017





However, at press time, the hotline appeared to no longer be working.

In the absence of information, people desperate for information about their loved ones have taken to asking about specific towns, roads, and streets in the comments on Noticias 24/7 Facebook page (the news arm of WIPR) and the Facebook page PR Informa, which has been reporting updates about specific areas:

The American Red Cross has also encouraged people to use its Safe and Sound online tracker (available in English and Spanish) to either search for loved ones or mark themselves as safe following the disaster.

This is a developing story.