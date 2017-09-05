1. THE CURE

Cancer — in all its forms — has been cured. This remains a perceived truth in the corners of the internet that peddle supplements and conspiracy theories. This particular cure, named GcMAF (short for Gc protein-derived macrophage activating factor, which is a chemically altered form of a natural protein that allegedly stimulates the activity of a specific kind of white blood cell), “has the potential to be a universal cure for cancer”, the alternative health and 9/11 Truth website Natural News said in July 2015.

“It’s also believed,” the web site continued, “to be capable of treating and reversing autism, HIV, liver/kidney disease and diabetes.” Rumor has it that GcMAF has the potential to be a cure for herpes, too.

It is not only the fringe internet that is caught up in GcMAF, but also those seeking to profit. In 2009, an Israeli pharmaceutical company purchased the intellectual property behind this GcMAF therapy. Since around 2010, at least three companies have been promoting, have sold, or are currently selling, some version of the cure. The founder of one of the most prominent of those companies, David Noakes of Immuno Biotech Ltd. — will be appearing in court to face, among other things, charges of conspiracy to manufacture a medicinal product without a license later this month.

Despite it being an unlicensed medicine in the United States, you can still find American doctors online that promote or discuss its use through their practices’ websites. There are hundreds of pages of message board conversations online between gravely sick people wondering if, perhaps, this storied cure will be the one finally to save them. Inevitably these conversations lead to shady websites purporting to sell the cure.

An international crackdown back in late 2015 on the promotion and sale of this “wonder cure” pushed its promoters deeper and deeper into the fringes of the internet, allowing GcMAF to become the original basis for a wildly incoherent (and completely false) conspiracy theory about “holistic doctors” being murdered by some nefarious, but also ill-defined, cabal of government agents working on behalf of the pharmaceutical industry.

“A breakthrough cancer treatment appears to be the reason why a handful of holistic doctors were recently found ‘suicided,'” proclaimed Health Nut News founder Erin Elizabeth back in August 2016. “Haven’t heard about GcMAF as a viable cure against cancer?” Natural News asked, with an answer already in mind. “That’s because none of their studies became widely known until the doctors themselves started dying.”

In a sense, GcMAF is the perfect cure for the internet’s pseudoscientific alternative health underbelly, even if it was perhaps not its original target. On these websites, the primacy of “natural” cures over man-made ones reigns blindly supreme. One of the most popular tropes used by these sites to play into that narrative is characterizing a supplement as a tool that allows your body to do the dirty work for you without any of those nasty man-made pharmaceuticals. That, in theory, is what GcMAF is supposed to do.

GcMAF, according to those promoting the cure, is a chemically altered form of a molecule naturally found in human blood that, when injected into the bloodstream, stimulates the activity of macrophages — a crucial form of white blood cell, that can (in essence) ingest a variety of foreign substances found in the bloodstream or in other tissues they migrate to.

There is one other chemical crucial to the purported mechanism behind GcMAF: an enzyme dubbed NaGalase. The idea, as presented primarily by the work of a single scientist, is that cancerous cells (and other diseases) are capable of shutting down macrophage activity by releasing this enzyme. That enzyme makes those macrophages dormant, the argument goes, thereby making it harder for your body to fight the cancer or another ailment. Inject some GcMAF in there, and these macrophages escape their “zombie” state and get right to work— or so its promoters claim.

In scientific studies, GcMAF’s efficacy has been tested by using NaGalase as an indicator for cancer load or other ailments, with a decrease in NaGalase being a sign of efficacy. In a fairly open and shut case of circular logic, however, both GcMAF, and the NaGalase test that is meant to monitor GcMAF therapy, were patented by the same man — Nobuto Yamamoto.

2. THE PIONEER

It would be easy, looking at the claims made of his research, to dismiss the self-described pioneer of GcMAF as a snake oil salesman. But a deep dive into his career does not offer such an easy out. Yamamoto, now 92 years old and (as he told us over the phone) still researching, has had what can easily be described as a long and very productive career as a scientist. With a publishing record that spans from at least 1957 to the present, he has had his work published in some of the world’s most prestigious scientific journals, including a 1964 paper in Science and multiple papers in Proceedings in the National Academy of Sciences.

Yamamoto, who has a PhD in biochemistry from Gifu University in Japan, has been a US-based researcher since 1959, when he was invited to be a visiting associate researcher at the Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia in 1959. He was later hired as a biophysics and biochemistry researcher at the National Institute of Health in Maryland before being associated, in multiple capacities, with Temple University until 1980. He then took a post at Hahnemann University School of Medicine, now a part of Drexel University.

In 1987, as a professor at Hahnemann, Yamamoto published a paper in the journal Cancer Research that would become the basis for the concept he later termed GcMAF. He officially left academia in 1993, but then took a post at a private hospital named the Einstein Medical Center, also in Philadelphia. It is here that Yamamoto began focusing myopically in GcMAF, and he published a number of early papers relevant to GcMAF while at Einstein.

The Hahanemann University School of Medicine Department of Microbiology and Immunology as presented in their 1987 yearbook. Nobuto Yamamoto is pictured on the bottom right.

One paper, published in 1996, listed a woman named Sucha Asbell (now a radiation oncologist at Cooper Health, but a former medical student in Philadelphia) as a co-author. When we contacted her, she told us by phone that she did briefly work with Yamamoto — supplying him with blood samples from cancer patients under her care at the request of a superior — but had been unaware the publication was attributed to her until 2014, when an NGO that investigates fraudulent cancer cures raised concerns about the research. Asbell, who described Yamamoto as having been a “bit of a wacko”, doesn’t know when or why Yamamoto left, but she told us she had heard rumors that he “left in a huff.”

It is clear, at the very least, that he ran in serious problems with the administrators at Einstein during this time. Though a media representative from Einstein initially denied that any records supported the claim that Yamamoto had ever worked for them, a human resources representative later confirmed to us that his employment, which began in June 1993, was terminated in June 1999. There are a variety of partial or unverified accounts of why this may have happened, but no certain answers.

Yamamoto told us that Einstein’s then-director of cancer research was “a very bad person” who was trying to eliminate superior researchers for his own gain. It is clear as well, though, that there were allegations of misconduct leveled against Yamamoto. The allegations were damaging enough for Yamamoto to file a lawsuit against both Einstein and their then-Director of Research and Technology Development for “libel, slander, and misrepresentation”.

Yamamoto told us he never sued Einstein or anyone else over his termination because it would have been too much work, but we were able to obtain a court docket indicating that Yamamoto was the plaintiff of a libel suit against Einstein’s Director of Research, which was settled out of court and whose compete records were destroyed in 2004.

In correspondence between Yamamoto and the editor of the journal Translational Oncology regarding the concerns raised by an investigation into his work (which we were able to obtain), Yamamoto seemed to suggest that claims of misconduct leveled against him were genuine, but, in his view, unrelated to research practices and ultimately the result of a financial misunderstanding:

A portion of an e-mail from Yamamoto to the editor of Translational Oncology regarding accusations that he had been accused of misconduct.



There is no definitive proof that Yamamoto was fired for misconduct of any kind, though the lawsuits he filed against his former employer suggest that he was portrayed in a negative way to which he objected, and that at this same time his employment was terminated. Einstein would not confirm the details of his termination or acknowledge the lawsuit. We sent multiple requests for comment to an individual listed as a defendant in that case, but we received no response.

Screen capture of court docket for Yamamoto vs. Albert Einstein Healthcare Network. Case ID: 000102486.

Regardless of cause for termination, it was around this time that Yamamoto began to describe himself as director of the Socrates Institute, which is located in his home. A six-year publication hiatus ended in 2006, with Yamamoto’s paper about the utility of NaGalase as an indicator of progress for AIDS treatment. Soon after, beginning in 2008, the four papers most frequently cited in favor of GcMAF efficacy against both AIDS and cancer were published.

The most notable paper, published in the International Journal of Cancer, claimed to have successfully destroyed metastasizing breast cancer cells with GcMAF. Another 2008 paper, this one published in Cancer Immunology and Immunotherapy, made the claim that GcMAF was effective as a treatment for colorectal cancer. A 2009 paper published in the Journal of Medical Virology, made the astounding claim that HIV-infected patients were “rapidly cured” by GcMAF therapy. The inclusion of these three papers in the scientific literature, however, would be shortlived.

By 2015, these papers would be retracted by the journals they were published in, thanks to the work of The Anticancer Fund, a Belgian-based NGO that “investigates the information on cancer therapies for evidence, so that evidence-based treatment choices can be made”, according to their website. “After several patients asked our organization […] about GcMAF as a cancer treatment, we decided to look for the evidence supporting its use in cancer,” they told the academic watchdog Retraction Watch in a July 2014 article.

Their main scientific problem with the research, laid out in a statement on the Anticancer Fund website, was that the researchers did not actually measure tumor growth or decline directly, but instead relied on NaGalase, which the researchers claimed was an accurate measurement of tumor load in a human body, but which is not widely accepted as an analysis for this use.

Nevertheless, it wasn’t these scientific concerns that lead to the retractions. There was little — if any —independent documentation about the patients involved in the studies and no record of their approval for participation in a medical trial. The official justification for each of these retractions, according to statements provided by the journals, was that they were due to “irregularities in the documentation for institutional review board approval”. In essence, this means the journals felt they authors could not adequately prove that their trials had been approved by any academic board or conducted in the manner they claimed.

3. THE CON

We spoke to Ana Ugarte, a doctor and medical researcher involved in the Anticancer Fund investigation of GcMAF, about the investigation that resulted in the retraction of the three papers prepared by the Socrates Institute. Contrary to the muted and official tone taken by the Anticancer Fund, the process behind the investigation led Ugarte, and later us, down what can only be described as an increasingly absurd rabbit hole.

Though the Anticancer Fund never explicitly made the claim in their official publications, Ugarte personally suspected that the Socrates Institute, which shares the address of Yamamoto’s private home and was established as tax-exempt organization in November 1998, was, by and large, a made-up entity.

Perhaps the most consequential red flag revolved around a man named Hirofumi Suyama, who retired from the Nagasaki Medical school in 1987. In 2007, when he appeared as an author on a number of Socrates publications, and when he was listed on tax documents as vice director of the Socrates Institute, Suyama had not published anything since 1991.

The Anticancer Fund’s Ugarte tried fruitlessly to get in touch with this man, but according to Yamamoto, and despite being listed as a vice director of Socrates in 2011 in tax documents, Suyama died in July of 2011. Yamamoto did not directly confirm his death to us (and we have been unable to independently verify whether Suyama is dead or alive), but he used this as an explanation for lack of documentation to the editor of Translational Oncology.

Suyama’s inclusion as an alleged participant in the Socrates Institute, as well as his death, are suspiciously convenient to Yamamoto, as he appears to be using the Institutional Review Board approval from a place where Suyama once worked to claim the trail was legally conducted. Such a committee is formally designated by a university to approve and monitor the ethics of research on humans.

The IRB which Yamamoto claims signed off on his research allegedly convened in 1995 at a research institute in Japan. As far as we can tell, however, the only documentation of this is the cover page of a press release Yamamoto provided to editors of Translational Oncology (below) when asked to document his IRB approval. Further details of this process appear to have died with Suyama — at least, according to Yamamoto.

Alleged documentation of IRB approval provided by Yamamoto to the editor of Translational Oncology after a challenge by The Anticancer Fund.

When we spoke to a person listed on a 2009 tax form as the Chief of Clinical Research for the Socrates institute (a title he seemed uncomfortable with during a phone interview), he echoed these concerns regarding the trial’s legality. That man, a doctor named Dwight McKee, an oncologist with an interest in integrative and alternative treatments for cancer, was interested in Yamamoto’s work in late 2000s. He began to work with him on clinical trials of GcMAF around 2009, but was unnerved by some of the ethical decisions Yamamoto was making.

Echoing the concerns of the Anticancer Fund, McKee stated that Yamamoto was attempting to register American stage four cancer patients for a medical trial using IRB approval from a foreign institution. He said that he had his own lawyer look into the legality of entering patients “on an informed consent, clinical trial, through a foreign university”, finding that it was a grey area but “probably not completely defensible”. He told us that he thought he was doing a legal and legitimate clinical trial and, he said, “it was much fuzzier than that.” He and Yamamoto parted ways after these revelations.

Outside of these ethical concerns, it appears clear that many members listed as both authors and directors likely had little, if anything, to do with the Socrates Institute. The presence of potentially deceased people working for the Socrates Institute is not limited to Dr. Suyama. The 2011 tax filing also lists Theodore Sery, a collaborator of Yamamoto in the 1990s, as a “trustee”, despite his death in January of that year.

Indeed, the primary composition of people listed as principal employees of the Socrates Institute are retired professors who have had what sometimes appear to have been tangential relationships from Yamamoto’s academic past, or are former postdocs or students of his from decades prior. Based on tax filings, none of the members listed as directors or trustees have ever received any compensation, and a majority of the institute’s expenses appear to be publication fees.

Perhaps the most enigmatic piece of information obtained by tax records is the inclusion of a man named Nobuyuki Yamamoto as a deputy director of the Socrates Institute between 2005 and 2007. Based on records we obtained and the address listed on tax filings, Nobuyuki is Yamamoto’s son. However, prior to our informing the senior Yamamoto of our possession of this information, he told us that Nobuyuki Yamamoto was not his son; when confronted with our evidence, he corrected himself.

This could be, perhaps, written off as a slip of the tongue, but it needs, at least, to be mentioned that there is in fact another Nobuyuki Yamamoto who does cancer research and has a publishing history that is superficially similar to the work performed at Socrates. Nonetheless, he is evidently unrelated (we reached out to this Nobuyuki but received no response). This coincidence serves, either intentionally or accidentally, to place the work of Socrates in the same scientific literature searches as genuinely legitimate but wholly unrelated research.

A Nobuyuki Yamamoto affiliated with Socrates, who we presume is his son based on our conversations with the elder Yamamoto, is listed as an author on a number of the 2008 and 2009 papers, as well. The Socrates Nobuyuki, however, is not a medical researcher or practicing scientist. Now in his sixties, he has a masters degree in marine microbiology, but he now works as an IT director at Westchester University.

A 990-EZ IRS form filed by the Socrates Institute in 2007 that shows Nobuto Yamamoto’s son as Deputy Director.

One could make that argument that none of these perhaps superficially minor discrepancies matter if Yamamoto’s science holds up, a point that Yamamoto firmly — and to our ears sincerely — stands by. Such an argument, however, ignores the role that academic or professional research institutions have in ensuring research that is conducted ethically and without bias. Because of his position outside of accredited physical institutions, Yamamoto seems to have developed a disregard for the foundations of the scientific process — most notably, the accurate representation of scientific participation and consensus.

That is explicitly evident in the authorship of one of the papers that, despite The Anticancer Fund’s best efforts, remains unretracted. That paper (“Immunotherapy for Prostate Cancer with Gc Protein-Derived Macrophage-Activating Factor, GcMAF”), published by Translational Oncology in 2008, lists Nobotu Yamamoto, his son Nobuyuki Yamamoto, and Hirofumi Suyama (a man who retired from active research in 1987) as authors. This false representation of consensus has ramifications far outside the scientific realm.



4. THE FALLOUT

archived

Evidently convinced of both the potential of GcMAF and the legitimacy of the Socrates Institute, Yamamoto successfully sold his patents for GcMAF and related intellectual property to an Israeli biopharmaceutical company, Efranat Macrophage, in November 2009. An copy of that company’s website from 2013 prominently shows Yamamoto as a “co-founder” and inventor of GcMAF.Now, however, any mention of Yamamoto had been removed from the site, and their work seems to have pivoted to other similar medical concepts nonetheless divorced from his name.

(Efranat did not respond to multiple requests for comment on this story.)

Nobutu Yamamoto, center, with Efranat co-founders Boaz Shoham (left) and Avi Levin (right) from an archived version of that company’s website as it appeared in 2013.

Beginning in 2010, following the publication of the Socrates papers, a separate online entity unrelated to Efranat Macrophage appeared online, gradually evolving into David Noakes’ Immuno Biotech, heavily and later illegally promoting GcMAF. “One time our patent lawyer tried to sue Noakes in England but he escaped,” Yamamoto said in his letter to the editor of Translational Oncology.

Jeffrey Bradstreet was a controversial American doctor involved with Noakes’ Immuno Biotech, and his suicide following a raid on that company (and his own clinic) spawned the aforementioned conspiracy theories about the government’s and Big Pharma’s merciless goal to hide a cure for cancer. Bradstreet had previously published a number of papers suggesting that GcMAF could “cure” children with autism. The raid on Immuno Biotech’s production facility that preceded Bradstreet’s death revealed that materials used in their production of their GcMAF — blood plasma — were explicitly labeled that they not be administered to humans or used in the production of drugs.

Yet another group in Japan created and patented what they call “second generation GcMAF”, announcing the therapy in a misleading ad in the journal Nature Outlooks that was formatted to look like a peer-reviewed study — and which has been cited as such. This company still actively promotes and sells GcMAF products, according to their web site.

Aside from the safety issues created by the undervetted promotion of GcMAF by online profiteers, the viral promotion of conspiracy theories suggesting that sinister government or corporate entities are purposely keeping GcMAF from the public means that those who search online for cures for cancer, AIDS, or other ailments in the wake of terrifying diagnoses will be guaranteed to find GcMAF and subsequently led to believe in what is almost assuredly a false ray of hope.

That ray of hope would be further and misleadingly supported by the appearance of legitimate-looking research presented by a demonstrably and objectively deceptive institute run from a retired scientist’s home. While three of the papers from the Socrates Institute were retracted (the PDFs are still in wide circulation without noting their retractions, however), there are others that remain in the scientific literature.

Translational Oncology, after receiving the same responses from Yamamoto that we were able to obtain, declined to retract Yamamoto’s paper that states that GcMAF may be a therapy for prostate cancer. The Socrates’s Institute’s 2006 paper on the utility of NaGalese as an indicator for AIDS, published in the journal AIDS Research & Human Retroviruses, remains in the record as well.

There are also legitimate questions to be asked of other papers that have been published — as was the case with Sucha Asbell in 1996 — without the knowledge of the people who are listed as co-authors. That paper, and a number of others from Yamamoto’s Einstein Medical Center years, are also still part of the scientific literature.

One could argue Yamamoto’s biggest sins are the desire to protect his work’s intellectual property, and to be considered as a legitimate scientist when he was without an institution to support his work. Such an argument ignores the fallout created by proliferation and support of this kind of research, and the hope it gives to patients. This hope enables the internet hucksters and leads to potential delays in more effective treatment.

It also masks the legitimate concern that Yamamoto’s unyielding faith in his own work may cloud his responsibility to present it faithfully — faith that a peer review process is designed to circumvent. Dr. McKee, the man who left Yamamoto’s lab for legal and ethical reasons, told us that GcMAF seemed to have some anticancer properties, but “it was not of the degree that Dr. Yamamoto believed it to be”.

He told us that he thought it could be a useful medicine, possibly, but that it would need to be combined with other therapies. Dr Yamamoto, he said, wanted it to be the cure for cancer.

Yamamoto, for his part, tells us that the Socrates Institute has a groundbreaking paper coming out soon, alleging that GcMAF can be a cure for “all disease”. Let us hope that this time, the Internet and the scientific publishing system will be ready to put these forthcoming results into the context they require.