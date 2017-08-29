In late August 2017, after Harvey slammed into Houston as a category 4 hurricane, dumping a record amount of rain onto the region and causing catastrophic flooding, the Mexican government offered to help relief efforts in Texas.

However, neither Texas Gov. Greg Abbott nor the U.S. State Department has signaled that they would accept the assistance as of 29 August 2017. The State Department said in a statement:

It is common during hurricanes and other significant weather events for the U.S. Government to be in close contact with our neighbors and partners in the region to share data and cooperate as needed and appropriate. If a need for assistance does arise, we will work with our partners, including Mexico, to determine the best way forward.

A spokesperson for Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Secretary, Luis Videgaray Caso, told us on 29 August 2017 that their department had not received details regarding potential aid from the country for Texas. Videgaray Caso first announced his country’s intention to help in two Twitter posts. He posted in Spanish and in English:

I just spoke to Gov. @GregAbbott_TX. We will provide all the help we can. Our full solidarity with the people of Texas. #HurricaneHarvey

He also stated that he spoke to Abbott, adding in Spanish, “We will identify specific aid that we can provide.”

Videgaray’s department reiterated its offer in a statement that also criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for continuing to insist on his Twitter account that Mexico would pay for the construction of a “wall” between the two countries:

Mexico will not negotiate NAFTA, nor any other aspect of the bilateral relationship, through social media or any other news platform. The Mexican government takes this opportunity to express its full solidarity with the people and government of the United States as a result of the damages caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, and expresses that it has offered to provide help and cooperation to the US government in order to deal with the impact of this natural disaster —as good neighbors should always do in trying times.

Undersecretary for North America Carlos Manuel Sada Solana has said that Abbott was contacted directly and “immediately accepted” Mexico’s offer of assistance. However, Abbott has yet acknowledge the offer on social media, but is thanking Trump and Gov. Mary Fallin of Oklahoma. According to Sada, Abbott agreed to send a list to his government detailing the aid they will need:

I got the impression that the governor is also evaluating how Mexico’s help can be more efficient and more useful.

Mexican consulate officials have reportedly been in contact with Abbott’s office regarding Mexico’s offer and said that the country is prepared to offer “a Katrina-like assistance package.”

In 2005, Mexico sent 200 troops and 45 military vehicles to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Katrina. Their efforts resulted in the distribution of more than 184,000 tons of supplies, as well as hundreds of medical consultations and a reported 170,000 prepared meals. Mexico also sent aid for victims of Hurricane Sandy, and regularly sends a crew of bomberos — considered among the best in the world — to provide aid fighting major wildfires and to help with environmental concerns.

Attempts to contact Francisco de la Torre Galindo, the Mexican consul in Dallas, were unsuccessful. We also contacted Abbott’s office and the State Department, but have yet to receive a response.