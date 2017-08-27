As parts of Texas were flooded from torrential rains resulting from Hurricane/Tropical Storm Harvey in August 2017, a photograph of nursing home residents apparently calmly sitting and clinging to their belongings amidst waist-deep water while waiting to be rescued went viral online:

Although many viewers questioned the legitimacy of this image, according to the Galveston County Daily News it was indeed snapped at La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, Texas (a city in Galveston County), from which fifteen senior citizens were evacuated by helicopter as the flood waters rose:

Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, David Popoff, the city’s emergency management coordinator confirmed on Sunday afternoon. Poppoff said the residents were rescued by helicopter. “We were air-lifting grandmothers and grandfathers,” Popoff said. The picture was shared on Twitter by Timothy McIntosh, whose said his mother-in-law owns the assisted-living home. His wife, Kimberly McIntosh, said her mother sent the picture at 9 a.m. [Sunday] morning. “She said it was a disaster and they were hoping the national guard would come,” Kimberly McInstosh said.

According to the New York Daily News, the nursing home’s management had been instructed not to evacuate residents from the facility in advance of the storm: