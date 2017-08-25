On 24 August 2017, Jennifer Bowen, an Ecology professor at the University of Massachusetts, Boston, claimed that the Department of Energy wrote to ask her to remove the word “climate change” from her already-approved grant proposal. Bowen posted an email that appeared to be from the DOE asking her to remove the language so that the grant proposal, which is to be funded through the DOE’s Joint Genome Institute, could be posted on the web site

Posting a screenshot of the email to Facebook, Bowen stated “This just happened. I’m just going to leave this here for people to ponder.” The text of the email reads, in part:

I have been asked to contact you to update the wording in your proposal abstract to remove words such as ‘global warming’ or ‘climate change.’ This is being asked as we have to meet the president’s budget language restrictions and don’t want to make any changes without your knowledge or consent. Below is the current wording for your abstract—at your next convenience, will you kindly revise the wording and send back to me as soon as you can? That way we can update our website.

We have reached out to the Department of Energy’s Science Office, as well as a representative from the Joint Genome Institute, asking for confirmation of the request’s authenticity, but have received no response from either office. We have also reached out to Dr. Bowen, and have yet to receive a response.

What we can verify is that theFacilities Integrating Collaborations for User Science (FICUS) program referenced in the email exchange exists. A call for applications was first posted in January 2017, and includes a section that fits Bowen’s research area:

Projects should explore the exchange of carbon, nitrogen and other elements between plants and microbes in above and below ground ecosystems, particularly in response to abiotic stresses such as micronutrient limitation, increased temperature, and drought.

A portion of the text of the grant proposal in question was reproduced in the email to Bowen, and it falls in line with this mandate described above:

Salt marshes sequester an order of magnitude more carbon in their sediments than their terrestrial counterparts because rates of decomposition are inhibited by anoxic, waterlogged soils. Once easily degradable organic matter is preferentially used by microbes, the less labile fraction is buried vertically within the sediments, and is thought to remain stable. Recent work, however, suggests that the addition of nitrogen in its oxidized form (nitrate) may stimulate decomposition of this organic matter by providing an energetically favorable electron acceptor for heterotrophic metabolisms. In controlled experiments we found that the addition of nitrate at 25 cm depth fundamentally altered the microbial community, and stimulated organic matter decomposition.

This story is developing, and will be updated when more details can be verified.