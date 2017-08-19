A total solar eclipse will be visible across swaths of North America on 21 August 2017, the first of its kind since 1974:

I know people have checked their numbers more than once. I’ve heard that one — that’s a good one.

The celestial event has stirred excitement and travel to the regions from which totality will be visible (the rest of the continent will still see a partial eclipse). Naturally, it has also sparked a whole cornucopia of misinformation and hoaxes, such as the extremely bogus claim heard by NASA astrophysicist C. Alex Young that his agency failed to “carry the one” and thus miscalculated the date by one year:

Young, an associate director at the agency’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, will host a live online broadcast tracking the eclipse across the U.S. Around 10 million people, he said, reside along “path to totality,” with more traveling to areas where it will be visible. According to NASA:

The path of totality is a relatively thin ribbon, around 70 miles wide, that will cross the U.S. from West to East. The first point of contact will be at Lincoln Beach, Oregon at 9:05 a.m. PDT. Totality begins there at 10:16 a.m. PDT. Over the next hour and a half, it will cross through Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and North and South Carolina. The total eclipse will end near Charleston, South Carolina at 2:48 p.m. EDT. From there the lunar shadow leaves the United States at 4:09 EDT. Its longest duration will be near Carbondale, Illinois, where the sun will be completely covered for two minutes and 40 seconds.

The number of people who will be able to witness the eclipse, Young said, has fueled the interest in this particular event, as well as the “connectivity and access” that will allow more to follow it:

So many people have access to what’s happening but also, everyone in the United States — all of North America — are gonna experience at least a partial eclipse. So many people have access to this online but will get to experience this in some sort or another. There hasn’t been anything that broad-reaching ever in terms of astronomical events like this. It really is unprecedented.

While NASA has published its own list of misconceptions about eclipses in general (and this one in particular), we want to address some false rumors about the event:

Are eclipse glasses worthless?

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration partnered with the American Astronomical Society to release a list of vendors and retail chains who are selling glasses that meet the 12312-2 international safety standard. Young told us that welder glasses can also be used, so long as they meet the same standard.

Both groups have also released guides for watching the eclipse with either a pinhole camera or through optical projection (which can be done by using binoculars or a telescope, though at risk of damaging each device). Using regular sunglasses, however, would be worthless for the occasion — and even potentially harmful, said the agencies:

While you’re enjoying a “comfortable” view of the “dim” Sun, solar infrared radiation could be cooking your retinas. And you wouldn’t know till later, because your retinas don’t have pain receptors. Only after the eclipse, when you notice blind spots or other vision problems, would you realize you’d made a catastrophic mistake.

Are pets in danger of eye damage if they are outside during the eclipse?

While humans need to take precautions to guard their eyes, the consensus among experts is that pets are in no immediate danger. Author and veterinarian Dr. Jessica Vogelsang explained to us:

It’s hard for me to criticize such a well-meaning warning, because there’s really no harm in following the advice to keep pets inside during the eclipse. It’s better to be too cautious than not cautious enough. But in the interest of offering a realistic risk assessment, the likelihood of a pet ruining their eyes the same way a human would during an eclipse is much lower- not because the damage would be any less were they to stare at the sun, but because from a behavior standpoint dogs and cats just don’t have any interest in doing so. We tend to extrapolate a lot of things from people to pets that just doesn’t bear out, and this is one of them. I’ve seen lots of warnings from the astronomy community and the human medical community about the theoretical dangers of pets and eclipses, but I’m not sure if any of them really know animal behavior all that well. It’s not like there’s a big outcry from the wildlife community to go chase down coyotes and hawks and bears and give them goggles either. While we in the veterinary community absolutely appreciate people being concerned about their pets’ well-being, this is a non-issue for us.

Pet owners unsure of how their pet would react to the eclipse, she said, should keep them inside since “if nothing else they’ll avoid the chaos outside from all the partygoers.”

Angela Speck, a co-chair of the AAS National Solar Eclipse Task Force, had the same advice for pet owners in a video NASA released on 21 June 2017:

It’s no different than any other day. On a normal day, your pets don’t try to look at the sun and therefore don’t damage their eyes, so on this day they’re not gonna do it either. It is not a concern, letting them outside. All that’s happened is we’ve blocked out the sun, it’s not more dangerous. So I think that people who have pets want to think about that. I’m not going to worry about my cat.

Young added, “The reality is that animals are smart enough not to look at the sun, even the partially eclipsed sun.” He did note, however, evidence that other animals such as whales and dolphins have observed eclipses once they begin, before avoiding the sun once they concluded.

Will it cause earthquakes and damage infrastructure?

Young refuted the notion that the eclipse would be responsible for any tremors or infrastructure damage, though he anticipated traffic increases for people coming or going from eclipse-centered gatherings, as well as a possible shortage of other necessities:

I’ve been hearing reports that pretty much all the suppliers of porta potties have been completely tapped out and everything’s rented. I suspect there will a lot of people buying water and food so that’s gonna bring up the numbers quite a lot. There’s even a concern that it might become difficult to get gasoline. I don’t have any hard numbers, but it’s very possible that it could be an issue.

For those outside the path of totality or who wish to spare their retinas, the eclipse can be viewed online at multiple web sites.