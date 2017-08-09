Author and alternative health practitioner Ann Boroch has died.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s department confirmed to us on 8 August 2017 that Boroch’s cause of death a week before was suicide by hanging. The department’s report identified her by her first name, Tami.

Boroch’s Facebook page announced her death on 4 August 2017, and the post was cross-linked to her Twitter account. A second Twitter post carried an additional message while also linking to her Facebook page:

Hi everyone! My name is Lisa and I am Ann’s cousin. I am sorry to say this is not a hoax or a joke. Thank you all…

However, the Facebook page was taken down completely not long after that. Some web sites reporting on Boroch’s death included a screen capture of what was purportedly the original post:

It is with a heavy heart we share with you that Ann Boroch, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, August 1, 2017. Many of you are familiar with Ann’s story….. Throughout her early 20’s, she battled Multiple Sclerosis. “When traditional medicine provided no relief, she created her own self-help program and discovered that yeast and fungal toxins are the main culprits in autoimmune disease. By diligently maintaining a strict candida diet, Ann was able to cure herself of MS. Grateful for the healing triumph, she realized that it had become her mission to educate the public. Ann went back to school and became a naturopath, certified clinical hypnotherapist, and certified nutritional consultant. After that, Ann opened her own practice in Los Angeles, and for almost 20 years has been the guiding light to healing for thousands of people around the world.

It is unclear why Boroch’s Facebook page was apparently taken down. However, Health Nut News founder Erin Elizabeth, who has for years pushed a narrative that dozens of alternative doctors and naturopaths have been dying under mysterious circumstances (a claim that we investigated and found lacked supporting evidence) got involved in the tragedy, saying in a video broadcast on her own Facebook page on 8 August 2017 that “everybody” was posting the autopsy to Boroch’s page and “harassing” the family.

Despite decrying the purported harassment, Elizabeth’s original and updated story on Boroch’s death contain the following statement, hinting that despite the conclusion of the Los Angeles county coroner’s office, Boroch had actually been caught up in a dark conspiracy, in part because she criticized vaccines:

During her career, Boroch claimed to have cured herself of multiple sclerosis. She linked the disease to “candida overgrowth”:

Among the causes of candida overgrowth, sugar is the biggest offender and will continue to feed yeast and fungus throughout your lifetime. Sugar is in cookies, chocolate, pizza, pasta, pastries, lattes, milk, cheese, wine, beer or bread, or more—all of which turn into sugar rapidly and feed not only yeast, but parasites, viruses and bacteria. Minor symptoms of candida overgrowth can be gas, bloating, heartburn, fatigue, weight gain, depression, anxiety, sinusitis, constipation and diarrhea. As as you can see from my own history, candida can cause more serious conditions, including autoimmune diseases (such as multiple sclerosis) and cancer.

Candida has been falsely described as a “vampire fungus” responsible for killing 70 percent of Americans.

Boroch was 51.