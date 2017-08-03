NEW YORK (AP) — A law enforcement official says rapper Kidd Creole thought a New York City homeless man was hitting on him and that touched off a deadly argument.

The lyricist and founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious 5 was arrested Wednesday on a murder charge.

The official says he randomly passed by 55-year-old John Jolly, who made a remark. They argued and Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, allegedly stabbed the man with a knife. Jolly died at a hospital after police found him bleeding on the street.

The official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Glover was awaiting arraignment Thursday in Manhattan. No information on an attorney for Glover was immediately available.