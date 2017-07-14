JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on an attack by Palestinian gunmen in Jerusalem holy site (all times local): 6 p.m.

Israel’s government says a Jerusalem holy site that was the site of a deadly attack earlier in the day won’t reopen before Sunday, after additional security assessments.

The shrine was closed after three Palestinian assailants opened fire from there on Friday, killing two Israeli police officers before being shot dead.

The Muslim-administered site is revered by both Muslims and Jews.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that an investigation of the attack would continue over the weekend. It says that “in accordance with security assessments to be held Sunday,” the shrine would open gradually to worshippers and visitors.

Jordan, a custodian of the sacred compound, called for its immediate reopening.

Jordanian government spokesman Mohammed Momani said Israel must not take any steps that “would change the historic situation in Jerusalem” and at the shrine.

___

2:40 p.m.

A relative says three Palestinian assailants who killed two Israeli policemen from inside a Jerusalem holy site were devout Muslims who frequently visited the shrine.

Police have identified the assailants as Arab citizens of Israel and members of the Jabareen clan.

A relative, Yehiyeh Jabareen, says clan members are in shock over Friday’s attack at the holy site, a walled compound revered by both Muslims and Jews.

Israel’s police chief says the attackers used weapons stored inside the compound and opened deadly fire on a police patrol.

Yehiyeh Jabareen told The Associated Press that the two younger attackers, both 19, belonged to a kick-boxing club. He says the older relative, a 29-year-old, was unemployed and had health problems.

___

2:30 p.m.

Muslim worshippers performed prayers in the streets near Jerusalem’s walled Old City after police sealed the area in the wake of a Palestinian shooting attack that killed two Israeli policemen.

Friday noon prayers mark the highlight of the Muslim religious week. Tens of thousands of faithful typically pray at a major shrine in the Old City, revered by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount.

The compound is the holiest site in Judaism and the third-holiest in Islam.

Police closed the shrine Friday, after three Palestinian assailants opened fire from there, killing two policemen.

With the shrine off limits, the faithful lined up near Damascus Gate and other entrances to the Old City. Worshippers dispersed after the prayers without incident.

___

2:15 p.m.

A family member says Israeli police have detained the top Muslim cleric in Jerusalem following a deadly Palestinian shooting attack from inside a major holy site.

The top Muslim cleric in the Holy Land, Mohammed Hussein, is based at the Muslim-administered shrine.

Hussein’s son, Omar, told The Associated Press that police detained his father Friday and took him to an Old City police station.

Friday’s shooting from inside the walled compound in Jerusalem’s Old City killed two Israeli policemen. Police gave chase and killed the three assailants.

The sacred site is revered by both Muslims and Jews, known respectively as the Noble Sanctuary and the Temple Mount.

___

12:10 p.m.

Israel’s police chief says two officers were killed in an attack by Palestinian assailants near a major Jerusalem shrine.

Roni Alsheich says the policemen died of wounds sustained in the attack earlier Friday.

He spoke after three Arab citizens of Israel opened fire on police near one of the holiest sites in Jerusalem. The compound is the holiest site in Judaism and the third-holiest in Islam.

The site has been a flashpoint for violence in the past, with friction there sparking major rounds of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

___

11:30 a.m.

Israel’s prime minister has promised to preserve long-standing access arrangements at a contested Jerusalem holy site, in an apparent attempt to allay Muslim fears after Israel ordered the volatile shrine closed for a day following a Palestinian shooting attack there.

Benjamin Netanyahu says the Muslim-administered sacred compound will be shut Friday for security reasons to make sure there are no weapons there. He says the status quo governing the site “will be preserved.”

Netanyahu’s statement came after three Palestinians opened fire on Israelis near the site, wounding three before fleeing into the compound where they were killed in a gunfight with security forces.

The compound is the holiest site in Judaism and the third-holiest in Islam.

The site has been a flashpoint for violence in the past, with friction there sparking major rounds of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

___

9 a.m.

Israeli police say three Palestinians have opened fire at Israelis near an important Jerusalem holy site, wounding two seriously before being killed in a gunfight.

Spokeswoman Luba Samri said the attack happened Friday near a gate of Jerusalem’s Old City and the shooters then fled toward a mosque at the nearby holy site. Police gave chase and they were shot dead at the compound.

The holy compound is known to Jews as Temple Mount and to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary. It is the holiest site to Jews and the third holiest in Islam.Since September 2015, Palestinian attackers have killed 43 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist.

In that time, Israeli forces have killed more than 254 Palestinians, most of them said by Israel to be attackers.ing into the compound where they were killed in a gunfight with security forces.

The compound is the holiest site in Judaism and the third-holiest in Islam.

The site has been a flashpoint for violence in the past, with friction there sparking major rounds of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

___

9 a.m.

Israeli police say three Palestinians have opened fire at Israelis near an important Jerusalem holy site, wounding two seriously before being killed in a gunfight.

Spokeswoman Luba Samri said the attack happened Friday near a gate of Jerusalem’s Old City and the shooters then fled toward a mosque at the nearby holy site. Police gave chase and they were shot dead at the compound.

The holy compound is known to Jews as Temple Mount and to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary. It is the holiest site to Jews and the third holiest in Islam.Since September 2015, Palestinian attackers have killed 43 Israelis, two visiting Americans and a British tourist.

In that time, Israeli forces have killed more than 254 Palestinians, most of them said by Israel to be attackers.