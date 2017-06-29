A 21-year-old Virginia man will spend between 100 and 120 days in prison after admitting that he submitted the names of nearly twenty dead people to voter registration officials.

Spieles admitted to delivering eighteen fake forms to the voter registrar’s office in Harrisonburg in August 2016. His intent was discovered, however, when an registrar’s office worker recognized that one of the names he submitted was that of a Rockingham County judge’s deceased father.

The United States Justice Department said in a statement that Andrew J. Spieles also said that he prepared false voter registration forms by using information taken from state Democratic Party “walk sheets”:

The Registrar’s Office discovered multiple instances of similarly falsified forms when it reviewed additional registrations. Some were in the names of deceased individuals while others bore incorrect middle names, birth dates, and social security numbers.

Spieles, who pled guilty to one count of knowingly transferring false voter registration forms, told investigators that he acted alone and unassisted. The Justice Department identified him as a member of a Democrat-affiliated group called “Harrisonburg Votes,” but there is no website, Twitter account or Facebook page currently listed going by that name.

Further, voters in Vermont are not registered by party affiliation, despite multiple stories that reported the dead faux voters were registered as Democrats.

Political conservatives have claimed on multiple occasions that Democrats have taken advantage of what they describe as widespread voter fraud. However, the majority of those claims have either lacked evidence or been revealed to be misrepresentations.

Requests for comment from the Justice Department, as well as the state Democratic Party and Harrisonburg Democratic Committee, were not immediately returned.