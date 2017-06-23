On 21 June 2017, Snapchat unveiled a new feature called “Snap Map” which allows people to see where their friends are in real time:

Snap Map lets you share your real-time location, which your friends can view on an interactive map that’s precise enough to show not only which street you’re on, but whereabouts you are on that street too.

Although some were undoubtedly excited about the idea of locating nearby friends via the app, others expressed grave concerns about the new feature’s abilities almost immediately:

SNAPCHAT WARNING Snapchat has introduced a new tracker in the update where you can view the exact location of your friends. It can give you the area, town, and street and if you zoom in enough, it shows the house on the street layout. Please Share this to make people are aware, snapchat has a lot of young users on, if your children are on please check that they have there location set to Ghost mode, that way no one can see where they are. To do this make sure app is the updated version and go to selfie mode on the camera. Then zoom out. It will give you the option of changing to who can see your location.

It is true that Snap Map exists, but it is not as sinister as the warnings might make it sound. It is possible to opt out of the service or never use it at all:

The first time you enter Snap Map, you choose who to share your location with. We won’t show you on the Map before then! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) June 23, 2017

Snap Map also only shares locations with designated “friends” on Snapchat. The settings can also be configured: location-sharing can be turned on for all friends, a select group of friends, or no one at all. Snapchat described these privacy features in a blog post announcing the rollout of the new service: