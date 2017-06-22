The United States says it regrets Russia’s decision to “turn away” from a chance to discuss obstacles in the U.S.-Russia relationship.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the U.S. remains open to discussions with Russia despite its decision to cancel talks between Russia’s deputy foreign minister and the No. 3 U.S. diplomat. Russia said it was canceling the talks scheduled for Friday in response to a new round of U.S. sanctions against Russia that were announced Tuesday.

Nauert says those sanctions “didn’t come out of nowhere.” She says Russia knows what it needs to do to get the sanctions lifted. She says the sanctions will remain until Russia honors its agreements related to Ukraine and stops occupying Crimea.

Nauert says the latest round of sanctions was designed to “counter attempts to circumvent our sanctions.”