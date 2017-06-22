Rebecca Burger, a 33-year-old fitness blogger based in eastern France, died on 18 June 2017, a day after a whipped cream canister exploded as she was using it, sending her into cardiac arrest.

Her family described her death as a “domestic incident” on her Instagram account, which had 180,000 followers as of 22 June 2017.

According to the French consumer magazine 60 millions de Consommateurs, Burger was using a can of Ard’Time whipped cream when it exploded. Part of the mechanism of the can struck her in the chest, causing a heart attack. Burger died the following day.

The accident took place at her home near Mulhouse, in the Alsace region of eastern France, local newspaper l’Est Republicain reported.

On 20 June, Burger’s family posted on Instagram a photo of a dismantled can of Ard’Time whipped cream (not the one involved in Burger’s death), and warned:

This is an example of the whipped cream can that exploded and hit Rebecca in the chest, leading to her death…Do not use this kind of utensil. Tens of thousands of defective devices are still in circulation.

According to the French newspaper Figaro, police in the commune of Morschwiller-le-Bas have opened a formal inquiry as to the exact circumstances surrounding Burger’s death.

In a statement, Ard’Time – which sells the whipped cream canisters – said it “deplored” Burger’s death, and listed steps previously taken by the company to recall and destroy products reported as defective.

English language news web site The Local reported that there had been similar incidents in France in 2014, involving the same type of whipped cream canister, prompting warnings by the National Consumer Institute.

Burger’s brother informed the LCI TV channel that the family would be suing the manufacturer.