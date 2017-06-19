On 16 June 2017, the Federal Bureau of Investigation notified us that a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for memos that fired FBI Director James Comey wrote after one-on-one meetings with President Donald Trump had been denied. Comey described the memos in a public testimony on 8 June 2017, his first public appearance since Trump fired him on 9 May 2017.

In his prepared testimony, Comey said that he had written memos immediately after meetings with the President out of concern that Trump might later lie about the nature of their interactions. In those meetings, Comey said that the President had demanded loyalty and on 14 February 2017 told Comey that he hoped he could “let go” of the investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who Trump fired in February.

Although Comey testified at least one memo was unclassified, the FBI denied our request saying they are exempt from disclosure because they are “law enforcement records.” The letter says:

There is a pending or prospective law enforcement proceeding relevant to these responsive records, and the release of the information in these responsive records could reasonably be expected to interfere with enforcement proceedings.

On 14 June 2017, The Washington Post reported that Trump had come under investigation for obstruction of justice after firing Comey, who did not comply with Trump’s requests.

Jordan Libowitz, spokesman for the government accountability and transparency advocacy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) told us the memos have likely come under the purview of an ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 electionby Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Libowitz told us in an email:

[T]here’s an exemption to the Freedom Of Information Act that says they don’t have to turn over information that’s part of an ongoing legal investigation. Since the memos will undoubtedly play an important part of Mueller’s investigation, it’s not surprising that they don’t want to turn them over.

During his testimony, Comey detailed multiple meetings, one in which he said he felt the President was pressuring him to back off investigating Flynn. He testified: