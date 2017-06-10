Adam West, who played Batman in the smash hit 1960s TV series, has died at age 88. A rep for the family told Variety that the actor passed away after battling leukemia.

“Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight, and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” his family said in a statement.

West is survived by wife Marcelle, six children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

West was born William West Anderson in 1928 in Walla Walla, Washington. He made his on-screen acting debut in the mid-50s before he was cast in his breakout role of Batman (and Bruce Wayne) in the ’60s series Batman and an accompanying movie, alongside Burt Ward, who played his sidekick Robin.