On 8 June 2017, the Al Jazeera news network said that it had been targeted by a series of cyberattack.

The Qatar-based news organization said in a short statement:

The websites and digital platforms of Al Jazeera Media Network are undergoing systematic and continual hacking attempts. These attempts are gaining intensity and taking various forms. However, the platforms have not been compromised.

As of press time, Al Jazeera’s web site appears to be functioning normally and streaming its regular newscast, which mentioned the cyberattack on a ticker running underneath its reporting. The network has not responded to a request for comment, but it did mention during its English-language newscast that the attacks seemingly “intensified within the past few hours.”

The attack against Al Jazeera came a month after the state-run Qatar News Agency (QNA) was hacked.

Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are reportedly helping the Qatari Ministry of the Interior probe the attack, which led to a false report being posted online that attributed statements critical of other Middle Eastern countries to the current Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

In early June 2017, at least six nations — Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Yemen, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and the Maldives, along with the eastern-based government of Libya — severed diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorist groups and all but isolating the country in the Gulf region. Doha has pointed to “fake news” and propaganda efforts as a key cause of the crisis.