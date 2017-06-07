LONDON (AP) — Police find body in Thames River during search for Xavier Thomas of France, who would be 8th London Bridge victim.
Sign up for the Snopes.com newsletter and get daily updates on all the best rumors, news and legends delivered straight to your inbox.
Know of a rumor you want investigated? Press related inquiry? Lonely and just want to chat?
Select from one of these options to get in touch with us:
LONDON (AP) — Police find body in Thames River during search for Xavier Thomas of France, who would be 8th London Bridge victim.