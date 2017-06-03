Bill Maher is facing criticism for his use of a racial slur during a discussion with a Republican senator on his HBO talk show on 2 June 2017.

Maher was speaking with Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska during a segment of his “Real Time with Bill Maher.” Sasse joked that he would like to have Maher visit Nebraska and work in the fields, which prompted Maher to use a slur in a joke that he was a house slave.

The comedian immediately waved off audience groans.

The comment also got cheers and applause from the audience, but drew immediate censure elsewhere:

Lesson for Bill Maher: You can have black friends, black guests, even black dates, but that doesn’t make you black. pic.twitter.com/DSFIchu5JB — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 3, 2017

Activists, including the Rev. Al Sharpton, quickly criticized Maher. HBO released a statement on Saturday morning:

NEW: HBO calls Bill Maher’s use of racial slur on last night’s show “completely inexcusable and tasteless”: https://t.co/raVEihdSbm pic.twitter.com/wsrktRn1Qo — ABC News (@ABC) June 3, 2017

Sasse wrote Saturday that he wished he had immediately criticized Maher for using the term.

Maher’s publicists did not respond to an email seeking comment.