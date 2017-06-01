On 17 May 2017, police in Marion, Indiana, arrested 34-year-old Nicholas Deon Thrash on charges of child molestation, amid allegations that he had impregnated a 10-year-old girl.

Thrash, who gave authorities an address in Atlanta, Georgia, is being held in the Grant County jail on a bond of $500,000, according to jail records.

Marion police confirmed to us in a statement that Thrash’s alleged victim is pregnant and was 10 years old at the time of the alleged offenses against her.

Thrash has been charged with 10 counts of molesting a child, according to court records.

Police had appealed for the public’s help tracing the whereabouts of Thrash and initially thought he may have fled the area. However, a Crimestoppers tip-off led to his arrest at an address in Marion.

Police also confirmed that the girl’s 32-year-old mother, whom we are not naming, was arrested on 16 May 2017 and has been charged with two counts of felony neglect of a dependent.

Disturbingly, pregnancies resulting from child rape are not unheard of. The youngest child to undergo that experience was just five years old.