NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after video depicting her holding President Donald Trump’s severed head.
Sign up for the Snopes.com newsletter and get daily updates on all the best rumors, news and legends delivered straight to your inbox.
Know of a rumor you want investigated? Press related inquiry? Lonely and just want to chat?
Select from one of these options to get in touch with us:
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has cut ties with Kathy Griffin after video depicting her holding President Donald Trump’s severed head.