On 24 May 2017, Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs posted on Twitter that he had been “body slammed” by U.S. House of Representatives candidate Greg Gianforte, breaking his glasses. In a statement, Gianforte confirms the incident occurred but claimed he was trying to avoid the “aggressive behavior” of a “liberal journalist.” Jacobs was attending a campaign event at Gianforte’s headquarters in Bozeman, Montana. He reported:

Greg Gianforte just body slammed me and broke my glasses — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017

There was a local TV crew there when Gianforte body slammed me. Audio is posting soon at @GuardianUS — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) May 24, 2017



BuzzFeed News reporter Alexis Levinson was a witness, and said she heard and saw part of the attack:

All of a sudden I heard a giant crash and saw Ben’s feet fly in the air as he hit the floor — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

Heard very angry yelling (as did all the volunteers in the room) – sounded like Gianforte — Alexis Levinson (@alexis_levinson) May 24, 2017

In the recording posted by the Guardian, Jacobs can be heard discussing the health care bill with a man identified as Gianforte. The conversation sounds relatively calm, then a sudden, large crash is audible and the man starts yelling:

I’m sick and tired of you guys. The last time you came here you did the same thing. Get the hell out of here. Get the hell out of here. The last guy did the same thing. Are you with the Guardian?

Jacobs can be heard responding, “Yes, and you just broke my glasses.”

The audio can be heard here:

The altercation took place at Gianforte’s campaign headquarters in Bozeman, Montana. Gianforte was in a side room with a local television news crew when Jacobs attempted to ask his question, according to Jacobs. “I decided there was no harm in asking one question, and the worst thing that could happen was they would tell me to go to hell,” Jacobs said.

Per the Guardian, Jacobs tried to ask a question and thought the worst that would happen was that he would be cursed at:

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office also released a brief press statement, saying only that the incident is under investigation:

The Gallatin County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating allegations of an assault involving Greg Gianforte. We will provide a press release with more information when appropriate. The investigation is ongoing.

Speaking from the back of an ambulance to his coworker, Jacobs said:

He took me to the ground. This is the strangest thing that has ever happened to me in reporting on politics.

Whitney Bermes, a police reporter for the local Bozeman Chronicle, also reported that a person had been taken from the scene to the hospital, and that both paramedics and Sheriff’s deputies spoke to Gianforte, who left in a Jeep:

Jacobs was being evaluated in an ambulance at the scene. Gianforte was seen sitting in a vehicle nearby and had been speaking with Gallatin County deputies earlier. Gianforte left the scene shortly before 6 p.m. without speaking to reporters. The Hyalite Fire department told the Chronicle that one person was taken from the scene to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital.

Gianforte is a candidate in the hotly-contested special election for the Montana House seat vacated by Ryan Zinke, who was tapped by President Donald Trump to head the Department of the Interior. Trump carried the state by 20 percentage points in the November 2016 election, but the race between Gianforte and Democratic rival Rob Quist is reportedly close.

It is not clear from the audio why Gianforte was angry at the Guardian. But Jacobs had published a story on 28 April 2017, reporting that Gianforte was invested in Russian banks sanctioned by the U.S. government:

Greg Gianforte, who is the GOP standard bearer in the upcoming special election in Montana, owns just under $250,000 in shares in two index funds that are invested in the Russian economy to match its overall performance. According to a financial disclosure filed with the clerk of the House of Representatives, the Montana tech mogul owns almost $150,000 worth of shares in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and $92,400 in the IShares MSCF Russia ETF fund. Both are indexed to the Russian equities market and have significant holdings in companies such as Gazprom and Rosneft that came under US sanctions in the aftermath of the Russian invasion of the Crimea.

A statement released by Gianforte’s campaign claims the candidate and tech millionaire was reacting to Jacobs putting a recording device in his face: