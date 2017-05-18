Police in New York City are on alert after a car ran down multiple pedestrians in Times Square before finally overturning:

A speeding vehicle drove into Times Square striking multiple pedestrians on a sidewalk, multiple reports say https://t.co/OiOIoDeJ2r pic.twitter.com/MEQvQcrVmt — Newsday (@Newsday) May 18, 2017

A spokesperson from the New York Police Department told us that details are thin, but they were able to confirm that a car did strike several pedestrians.

According to reports, one person has been killed. At least ten people are being treated for injuries.