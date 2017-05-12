In May 2017, social media users began encountering a bizarre photograph of a grinning naked man straddling a shark stretched out on the deck of a boat, in a pose of (sexual) conquest. As shared online, the photograph typically lacked any context of when, where, and why it was taken — and, most important to the curiosity of viewers, it didn’t identify the man posed atop the shark.

Who is this man? Please RT, find him & ask him why he did this? Where is the humour in humiliating slaughtered animals? @ChrisGPackham pic.twitter.com/uHN37OywCx — Anneka Svenska (@AnnekaSvenska) May 5, 2017

Much early speculation held that the “shark humper” was actually University of Florida head football coach Jim McElwain:

However, McElwain denied, through a university spokesperson, that he was the man on the shark:

Deadspin asked one source that might be in the know: The University of Florida. A spokesperson for the school’s athletics department said that McElwain, who became aware of the photo over the weekend, was not the man in it. “He’s told us it’s not him,” the spokesperson said.

McElwain also asserted, in an on-camera interview, that he did not know who the person in picture was:

“Well, first and foremost, I don’t know who it is, but it isn’t me,” McElwain said. “Clearly,” Orlando Sentinel reporter Edgar Thompson replied. “I mean, what’s your feeling in general, just that something like this could even get out there and become a story?” “I guess that’s for you guys to answer,” McElwain answered. “You know, in the world we live, what is a story? I just know this: It isn’t me.”

Another popular candidate was sandwich chain founder Jimmy John Liautaud, who bears a resemblance to the man in the photograph and has drawn the ire of some critics for having taken part in big-game hunts involving the killing of animals such as elephants, rhinos, and leopards (a pastime Liautaud has since maintained he has abandoned:

However, Liautaud has also denied through a spokesperson that he is the man depicted in the viral photograph:

A spokesperson for Jimmy John’s told Deadspin that the man in the photo was absolutely not Liautaud, and had nothing to do with Jimmy John’s.

The quest to positively ID the mystery shark man continues unabated for now.