James Comey is still scheduled to testify before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on 11 May 2017, despite being fired by President Donald Trump from his position leading the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The committee website still lists Comey as a speaker for its open hearing on 11 May. A spokesperson for a committee member told us that “no announcements” have been made regarding the former director’s scheduled appearance.

The committee is investigating potential ties between Trump’s administration and the Russian government, as well as the possibility that Russian interests interfered in the 2016 election. Ranking Democratic Party committee member Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) said on the day of Comey’s firing that the group had contacted the Treasury Department’s criminal investigations department for any information it had on the president and his team.

Intelligence Committee chair Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) said in a statement that he was “troubled by the timing and reasoning” of Comey’s firing.

Democratic lawmakers have called for a special prosecutor to be appointed to take up the investigation in the wake of Comey’s firing, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) rebuked that demand, saying it would “impede the current work being done.”