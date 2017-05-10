Reality television personality Christopher Boykin, who came to fame as the co-star of the MTV series Rob & Big (along with pro skateboarder Rob Dyrdek), died on 9 May 2017, multiple sources have reported. He was 45 years old.

A representative confirmed to People magazine that the cause of death was a heart attack.

Better known to fans by the nickname “Big Black” (Boykin was six-and-a-half feet tall), the former security guard performed as Dyrdek’s bodyguard in the MTV show, which followed the best friends on comical adventures in and around Hollywood. The series, which debuted in 2006, only lasted 19 episodes, though its stars were re-united when Boykin joined the cast of Dyrdek’s subsequent show, Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory, in 2012.

Dyrdek mourned Boykin’s passing in a series of tweets:

My heart is broken. I don’t want write this post. I don’t want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. pic.twitter.com/Atp5EE3jX6 — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can’t fathom that it would end so suddenly. — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

You will forever be in my heart. — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017



MTV issued this statement:

MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin’s passing. He was a longtime and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time.

Boykin is survived by his nine-year-old daughter, Iris Rae Boykin.