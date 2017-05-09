On 9 May 2017, the White House announced it has fired James Comey, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The announcement was made via a press statement:

BREAKING: FBI Director James Comey has been fired, White House says. https://t.co/8UupHPDBNs pic.twitter.com/U3Mxx8LY2p — ABC News (@ABC) May 9, 2017

The firing, reportedly recommended by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, comes amid an FBI investigation of President Donald Trump and people associated with him over alleged links to Russia and the Kremlin’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.