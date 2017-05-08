On 8 May 2017, fashion brand Coach issued a press release announcing it has acquired rival Kate Spade & Company:

Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) (SEHK:6388), a leading New York design house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Kate Spade & Company (NYSE:KATE). Under the terms of the transaction Kate Spade shareholders will receive $18.50 per share in cash for a total transaction value of $2.4 billion.

In November 2016, a letter from hedge fund Caerus Investors to Kate Spade urged a sale in light of flagging profits:

The letter, which was first reported by Business Insider, came from the New York-based hedge fund Caerus Investors and urged the board to consider a sale.

“We have become increasingly frustrated by management’s inability to achieve profit margins comparable to industry peers … Given the market’s lack of faith in the current management team, as evidenced by the 63% decline in the shares since the intraday high on August 11th, 2014, we believe the best path for enhancing shareholder value is to pursue a sale of the company.”