The Liquor Control Board of Ontario, along with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency four other provincial liquor control agencies, has recalled Bombay Sapphire gin, after they discovered that the bottle contained twice the alcohol content displayed on the label.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency found that the gin had an alcohol content of 77 percent, rather than the 40 percent indicated on the label. The agency said 3 May 2017 in a press release that the discrepancy happened when a batch of gin was bottled before being properly diluted. They also warned people not to consume the recalled product.

Bacardi, the company that owns Bombay Sapphire, told Canadian news outlet CBC reported that as many as 1,000 cases of the alcohol were affected:

The mistake happened when some bottles “inadvertently entered the bottling line during a short period of time (max 45 minutes) when they were switching from one bottling tank to another bottling tank,” Bacardi said. All the bottles were bound for the Canadian market, and they were only sold in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Manitoba, Alberta, Quebec and Saskatchewan.

Only bottles destined for the Canadian market were affected by the mixup, and all bear a product code of L16304W. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said that as of 3 May 2017, no illnesses had been reported in connection with the gin recall.