The House of Representatives has voted 217-213 to overturn the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, and replace it with a new national health care plan, the American Health Care Act — details not yet known.

As it passed, mocking singing could be heard:

“Na na na na, Na na na na, hey hey, goodbye!” – House Democrats to Republicans who voted for #AHCA — Dan Merica (@danmericaCNN) May 4, 2017

House Republicans were jubilant:

“A lot of us have been waiting seven years to cast this vote,” House Speaker Paul Ryan said Thursday. Capping a fiery debate moments before the vote, Ryan appealed to colleagues to move beyond ObamaCare, which he called a “collapsing law” and “failed experiment.” Citing the situation in Iowa, where the last statewide insurer is threatening to leave, Ryan said: “This is a crisis. … What protection is ObamaCare if there is no health care plan to purchase in your state?”

The bill, which was often contentious and failed in a vote once before, has met tremendous resistance from Democrats. The most recent version of the new health care bill adds $8 billion for five years to help those with pre-existing and long-term health conditions, but critics say it’s not enough:

Democrats have slammed Republicans for pushing for a vote without an assessment of its costs from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. The party has warned about a previous CBO estimate that showed an earlier version of the plan leading to 24 million more uninsured people over a decade and rising premium costs for older Americans.

The bill now will go to the Senate.