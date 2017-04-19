On 19 April 2017, claims appeared that Bill O’Reilly had been fired from Fox News and that a definitive decision was reached by the network to axe the well-known O’Reilly Factor:

The Bill O’Reilly era on cable news is coming to a close. By week’s end, the self-proclaimed champion of ‘no spin’ news, who made a career claiming he looked out for ‘the folks,’ will be out at Fox News, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal late Tuesday evening.

The claim spread widely on social media on 18 and 19 April 2017, at first without proof. However, later on 19 April 2017, 21st Century Fox confirmed the decision in a terse statement:

After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O’Reilly have agreed that Bill O’Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel.

The rumors began to get traction on 18 April 2017, when reports (citing unnamed sources) maintained that Fox News was readying for dismissing O’Reilly. A Wall Street Journal article reported that Fox News was “preparing to cut ties with star anchor Bill O’Reilly, according to people close to the situation”:

A final resolution on the fate of Mr. O’Reilly, host of the “The O’Reilly Factor,” could come as early as the next several days, the people said. 21st Century Fox, which will hold a board meeting [20 April 2017], hasn’t finalized an exit agreement with Mr. O’Reilly, the people close to the situation said.

The New York Times also reported that O’Reilly’s relationship with Fox News had become “tenuous,” and that it showed signs of eroding.

The Hill reported on 19 April that Tucker Carlson would be moved into O’Reilly’s time slot:

Fox unveiled its new weeknight schedule moments after announcing O’Reilly was leaving the network in the wake of sexual harassment allegations. “Tucker Carlson Tonight” will move from its 9 p.m. spot into O’Reilly’s longtime 8 p.m. slot.

O’Reilly has not yet made a public comment on the decision.