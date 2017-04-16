Police in Cleveland are searching for a man who apparently streamed the fatal shooting of a “random” victim via Facebook Live on Easter Sunday. In the video, the suspect pulls up to an elderly man who is walking on the side of the road, orders the man to say a woman’s name (possibly that of his ex-wife), and pulls out a gun. When the elderly man tells the suspect he doesn’t know the woman, the suspect pulls the trigger, shoots the man in the head, and leaves him in a bloody pool on the sidewalk:

The suspect, Steve Stephens, said in a separate video post that he had killed 13 people and was looking to kill more victims:

Cleveland police chief Calvin Williams said that “multiple forces” were looking for Stephens, who “needs to turn himself in.” Williams confirmed that one killing had taken place (the victim was identified as 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr.) but said police did not know of anyone else who might have been shot by Stephens.

Williams said that the victim appeared to have been selected at random for a “senseless” murder, maintaining that Stephens “clearly has a problem” and urging him to come forward to “receive the help that he needs”.

“There is no need for any further bloodshed in this incident tonight,” Williams said at a news conference, adding that “We need to bring this to a conclusion today” and “We need to get Steve from the streets.”

Williams said that authorities had put out alerts “in the state of Ohio and beyond” for Stephens, who was likely to remain armed and dangerous, and urged people not to approach the suspect:

Cleveland police posted description of Stephens and his vehicle via social media:

Actual photo of Steve Stephens, homicide suspect's, actual vehicle. Please call 9-1-1 if seen. Plate not yet available. pic.twitter.com/hn8a8nQEAP — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 16, 2017