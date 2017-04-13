U.S. military forces in Afghanistan employed the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in their arsenal on 13 April 2017, marking the first time the weapon has been used in combat.

Forces dropped the 21,000-pound GBU-43/B, formally known as the massive ordinance air blast bomb (MOAB), on a tunnel complex used by ISIS-K (a branch of the Islamic State terrorist group) in the Nangarhar province, military officials said in a statement. Gen. John W. Nicholson, who commands U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, said:

As ISIS-K’s losses have mounted, they are using IEDs, bunkers and tunnels to thicken their defense. This is the right munition to reduce these obstacles and maintain the momentum of our offensive against ISIS-K.

According to the statement, “every precaution” was taken to avoid civilian casualties through use of the weapon, which has also been nicknamed the “Mother of All Bombs.” The weapon was originally developed for use during the second U.S.-Iraq war but was never used. Its inventor, Albert L. Weimorts Jr., died in December 2005.