Two adults have been killed and two students injured — both critically — in a 10 April 2017 shooting at San Bernardino’s North Park Elementary School.

Captain Ron Maass confirmed reports that the one of those killed was a teacher. Meanwhile, students have been taken to local hospitals, the situation is not ongoing, and there is no further threat:

Former San Bernardino City Unified school board member Judi Penman said the school’s police department “is very well prepared” for situations such as the shooting Monday at North Park Elementary. “It is one of the most organized and well-prepared police departments around,” she said. “It interacts and trains with the city police department, and they are well prepared for this type of situation,” said Penman, who is currently the president and CEO of the San Bernardino Area Chamber of Commerce.

San Bernardino mayor R. Carey Davis told reporters that emergency crews were on the scene within minutes:

The police department responded immediately and was onsite to bring to a rest the event, which resulted in the death of two victims at this time, the suspect and the victim that also succumbed to the injuries that the person sustained.

The school will be closed for at least two days while the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second mass shooting in the region in less than two years. On 2 December 2015, fourteen people were killed and 22 more injured at a holiday party at San Bernardino’s Inland Regional Center. The shooters, a married couple named Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik, died later that day in a shootout with police.