On 4 April 2017, the Rock County, Wisconsin Sheriff’s office released a statement saying that they were searching for Joseph Jakubowski, a 32-year-old man who they say may be armed and dangerous after the alleged theft of multiple firearms:

The manhunt for a suspect accused of stealing firearms from a gun store and writing a 161-page manifesto to President Trump put many Wisconsin schools on alert Monday amid the frantic search. In the manifesto from Joseph Jakubowski, 32, he threatened to unleash his stolen weapons on schools and public officials, as well as expressing anti-religious views, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

WITI reported that Jakubowski mailed a manifesto to President Donald Trump, and that law enforcement officials were concerned the fugitive might attack public entities such as schools:

A man suspected of burglary at a Wisconsin gun shop is on the run after allegedly mailing a manifesto to President Donald Trump, detailing his grievances against the government, and threatening to use the stolen firearms against schools and public officials. Officials with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday night, as of 9:30 p.m., Joseph Jakubowski remains at large, “despite extensive efforts” to locate and capture him. Authorities said the same day he allegedly robbed the gun shop, Jakubowski sent a 161-page manifesto to Trump … It “includes grievances against government and personal angst toward anyone or anything other than natural law or rule,” the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to reports, local, state, and federal agents have been trying to track down Jakubowski. Police said they believe Jakubowski to be armed, dangerous, and in possession of bulletproof materials:

Police released a video last week that the suspect allegedly posted on Facebook appearing to show a man mailing an envelope with his manifesto addressed to Trump. “Basically he’s angry at all government officials,” Rock County Sheriff Robert Spoden said at the press conference on Friday. “Whether it’s the president or whether it’s local officials or whether it’s law enforcement, he has a dislike for anyone that has authority or governmental power.”

Spoden described the 161-page manifesto as a “really a long laundry list of injustices he believes that the government and society and the upper class have put forth onto the rest of the citizens.” The Federal Bureau of Investigation has offered a $10,000 award for information leading to his capture.