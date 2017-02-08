Netflix's 'The OA' Returning for Season Two?

Netflix's The OA was quietly released by the entertainment streaming service on 16 December 2016, garnering a rapid fan following and prompting inevitable questions about if and when a second season of the series might be released.
It seemed that the first question was answered on 8 February 2017 via The OA's Twitter and Facebook accounts. Content ostensibly announcing the second season was as ambiguous as the show, consisting of a brief clip and the caption "[s]omething always survives":
Something always survives. pic.twitter.com/hQhKg3vgDY
— The OA (@The_OA) February 8, 2017
In addition to the phrase "Part II," the short video included the word "coming."
Although Netflix independently confirmed the return of The OA for a second season, no specifics about a release date were available as of this writing.
Originally published: 08 February 2017
Featured Image: Wikimedia Comons
Maslow, Nick. "The OA Is Coming Back for Season 2."
Entertainment Weekly. 8 February 2017.