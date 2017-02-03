snopes
  Kellyanne Conway References Non-Existent 'Bowling Green Massacre' as Reason for Entry Restrictions

Kellyanne Conway References Non-Existent 'Bowling Green Massacre' as Reason for Entry Restrictions

Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway pointed to the 'Bowling Green Massacre' as a reason to restrict immigration, but no such event occurred.

Kim LaCapria
Feb 03, 2017

President Trump's advisor Kellyanne Conway confused viewers during a 2 February 2017 MSNBC segment when she asserted that a "Bowling Green Massacre" was the sort of terrorist event that temporary travel restrictions imposed by the president on nationals from seven countries were intended to prevent:

Conway maintained that President Obama had imposed a similar restriction after two Iraqis came to the U.S. and perpetrated a "massacre":

I bet it’s brand new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and they were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre. Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered.

Almost immediately, pundits, reporters, and social media users noted that no Bowling Green Massacre took place, and that the 2011 arrests of two Iraqi nationals in Kentucky was not ignored by the media (as the New York Times reported in July of that year):

The Obama administration has required new background checks for visa applicants, reacting to a case in Kentucky in which two Iraqi immigrants were arrested on suspicion of ties to an insurgent group, according to American officials in Baghdad.

Moreover, the Los Angeles Times, PBS NewsHour, Foreign Policy, the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, and ABC News all covered the 2011 Kentucky case as well as the subsequent delay in processing visas for Iraqis that occurred in its wake.

In 2013, the Department of Justice issued a press release on the sentencing of Mohanad Shareef Hammadi and Waad Ramadan Alwan on federal terrorism charges.

The day after her MSNBC appearance, Conway asserted she had misspoken during the segment:

"Bowling Green Massacre" soon topped  a list of Twitter trends on 3 February 2017, with users primarily making light of Conway's error:

On 3 February 2017, CNN was among the news outlets that provided context for Conway's statement:

So to recap: There was no massacre in Bowling Green, and Obama didn't ban Iraqi refugees from the country for six months. Major outlets, including CNN, did cover Alwan and Hammadi's case. We did not, however, cover the Bowling Green massacre because it never happened.

A Washington Post article also clarified that the "Bowling Green massacre didn’t get covered because it didn’t happen ... [t]here has never been a terrorist attack in Bowling Green, [Kentucky] carried out by Iraqi refugees or anyone else."

As of 3 February 2017, Conway's Wikipedia page was updated to include a section on the "Bowling Green Massacre."

Originally published: 03 February 2017

