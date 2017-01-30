Starbucks Pledges to Hire 10,000 Refugees

Two days after President Donald Trump signed a 27 January 2017 executive order placing temporary bans on the immigration of foreign refugees and entry to the U.S. by citizens of seven Muslim majority nations, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz penned a message to the company's employees pledging to help and support all those affected by the ban and announcing an initiative to hire 10,000 refugees worldwide over the next five years.

Schultz said the program will begin in the United States and focus on hiring refugees who have served with or otherwise supported U.S. troops overseas:

Hiring Refugees: We have a long history of hiring young people looking for opportunities and a pathway to a new life around the world. This is why we are doubling down on this commitment by working with our equity market employees as well as joint venture and licensed market partners in a concerted effort to welcome and seek opportunities for those fleeing war, violence, persecution and discrimination. There are more than 65 million citizens of the world recognized as refugees by the United Nations, and we are developing plans to hire 10,000 of them over five years in the 75 countries around the world where Starbucks does business. And we will start this effort here in the U.S. by making the initial focus of our hiring efforts on those individuals who have served with U.S. troops as interpreters and support personnel in the various countries where our military has asked for such support.

Schultz also promised to continue providing support for participants in the "Dreamers" program (DACA) devoted to helping children of undocumented immigrants, ensuring health care is available to all employees, and doing business with Mexico despite immigration disputes between that country and the U.S.

The message left no doubt that these assurances were prompted by the statements and actions of President Trump, saying "we are witness to the conscience of our country, and the promise of the American Dream, being called into question." Schultz vowed that Starbucks "will neither stand by, nor stand silent, as the uncertainty around the new Administration’s actions grows with each passing day."

The hashtag #BoycottStarbucks trended sharply the following day, thanks to an effort by pro-Trump web sites to foment a social media backlash:

I'm gonna go out on a limb and say I think Starbucks will be ok. #boycottstarbucks — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 30, 2017

So theres a #boycottStarbucks going around because they’re pledging to hire refugees: you know what that means: time to get some Starbucks — felicia (@foreverfeliciaj) January 30, 2017

However, by mid-day it appeared that the hashtag's popularity derived at least as much from the ridicule being directed at it as from any actual support it may have had:

Originally published: 30 January 2017

Featured Image: Real Life Design / Shutterstock, Inc.