Several Killed in Quebec City Mosque Shooting

Six people are reportedly dead following a 29 January 2017 shooting at a mosque in Canada's Québec City, and police have arrested at least two suspects.

The shooting took place during the mosque's evening prayers at the Québec City Islamic Cultural Center. About forty people were in the center when the gunmen burst in:

"Why is this happening here? This is barbaric,” said the mosque's president, Mohamed Yangui. In June 2016, a pig’s head was left on the doorstep of the cultural centre. Yangui, who was not inside the mosque when the shooting occurred, said he got frantic calls from people at evening prayers. He did not know how many were injured, saying they had been taken to different hospitals across Quebec City.

Witnesses said that the suspects had thick Québécois accents, and have been identified as two men in their twenties:

Sources identify 2 suspects in Quebec City mosque attack as Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed Khadir. No other information released. — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) January 30, 2017

Eight people were also injured during the shooting attack, including several children:

Hamid Nadji had friends who were inside the mosque at the time of the shooting. He spoke to them afterward, and described the scene as “a carnage.” “From what we heard over the phone, one person had a weapon discharged in his face because he had wanted to jump on the man to stop him. And the three others died because they wanted to catch the man.” He said the assailant went into the mosque a first time, then left to recharge his weapon and came back a second, then a third time. “Many of the people who lived through this fled their home countries to avoid such situations, because they lived through trauma and didn’t want the same for their children.”

This particular mosque has about five thousand supporters, and is one of six in the region.

Last updated: 30 January 2017

