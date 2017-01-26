snopes
Did Sean Spicer Tweet Out His Password?

The White House press secretary tweeted a string of characters that some are assuming to be his Twitter password.

Bethania Palma
Jan 26, 2017
On the mornings of 25 January and 26 January 2017, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's official Twitter account posted a series of numbers and letters that some thought might be his password. The post was deleted, but not before people captured screen shots:

It's unclear what Spicer tweeted out, and whether it was a password. The cryptic tweets spawned jokes that he was actually signaling for help or making the nuclear launch codes public:

As of 26 January 2017, Spicer hasn't followed up with a clarification of what he tweeted, though it is most likely that it was a simple mishap like a pocket dial.

