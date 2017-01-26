Did Sean Spicer Tweet Out His Password?

On the mornings of 25 January and 26 January 2017, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's official Twitter account posted a series of numbers and letters that some thought might be his password. The post was deleted, but not before people captured screen shots:

Sean Spicer just tweeted something that looks an awful lot like a password https://t.co/puPaUA2lqF pic.twitter.com/nPrdtCYA9D — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) January 26, 2017

It's unclear what Spicer tweeted out, and whether it was a password. The cryptic tweets spawned jokes that he was actually signaling for help or making the nuclear launch codes public:

I've hacked Sean Spicer's twitter using the password he tweeted earlier. A pitiable cry for help pic.twitter.com/P4RsKLHUuA — sean spicer nemesis (@McLeemz) January 26, 2017

*Sean Spicer wakes up, checks to-do list* "Ah number 1, DM the nuclear launch codes to POTUS.... and done..... OH NO! HOW DO I DELETE?!" — Guy Tweet Haver (@thetweethaver) January 26, 2017

As of 26 January 2017, Spicer hasn't followed up with a clarification of what he tweeted, though it is most likely that it was a simple mishap like a pocket dial.

Originally published: 26 January 2017

Featured Image: stock_photo_world / Shutterstock, Inc.