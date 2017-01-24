snopes
  4. Badlands National Park Twitter Account Posts, Deletes Messages About Climate Change

Badlands National Park Twitter Account Posts, Deletes Messages About Climate Change

The posts about anthropogenic climate change were quickly deleted from the Badlands National Park's official Twitter page.

Bethania Palma
Jan 24, 2017
Badlands National Park Twitter

On 24 January 2017, the official Twitter account belonging to the Badlands National Park posted a series of messages about human-caused climate change:

badlands 1

badlands 2

badlands 3
Without any explanation, the tweets were deleted — except for a vague, yet slightly ominous, image:


badlands deerThe tweets were posted just days after the National Park Service official Twitter account was deactivated after posting unflattering tweets about President Donald Trump on 20 January 2017, the day of his inauguration. The Trump administration has also called for a social media blackout of the Environmental Protection Agency, whose official Twitter account has been silent since 19 January 2017.

The tweets quickly drew attention by social media users who commented that the person manning the account appeared to be defying orders:

We reached out to both Badlands National Park and the National Park Service for an explanation as to why the tweets were deleted, and what the fate is of the person who posted them. We have not yet received an answer.

Originally published: 24 January 2017

Featured Image: Badlands National Park Twitter

