Animal Abuse Alleged on the Set of 'A Dog's Purpose'

On 18 January 2017, the web site TMZ published a video that allegedly shows a frightened German shepherd being forced into churning waters on the set of the movie A Dog's Purpose:

Fostering a safe environment and ensuring the ethical treatment of our animal actors was of the utmost importance to those involved in making this film and we will look into the circumstances surrounding this video.

Amblin Partners and Universal Pictures said in a statement that they are aware of the video, and are investigating:

While none of the actors in the movie can be seen in clip displayed here, TMZ reported that director Lasse Hallström was on set during the incident. The scene that was likely shot in the leaked video can be briefly glimpsed in the movie's trailer at the 1:30 mark:

Best Friends Animal Society is partnering with Universal Pictures and A Dog’s Purpose to help more homeless pets find forever homes. And you can help, too! Now through February 28, when you sponsor a dog who’s waiting for a home, Universal Pictures will match your gift, up to $25,000. That means you can give twice the love and care to a dog who needs it with just one gift.

Accusations of animal abuse on the set of A Dog's Purpose are particularly jarring, as Universal Pictures used the movie to promote animal adoptions and promised to match donations to the Best Friends Animal Society:

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have called for a boycott of the film based on the leaked video.

Last updated: 18 January 2017

Originally published: 18 January 2017