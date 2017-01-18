snopes
  Animal Abuse Alleged on the Set of 'A Dog's Purpose'

Animal Abuse Alleged on the Set of 'A Dog's Purpose'

A leaked video shows what appears to be a frightened German shepherd being forced into water on the set of a movie about the love between a boy and his dogs.

Dan Evon
Jan 18, 2017

On 18 January 2017, the web site TMZ published a video that allegedly shows a frightened German shepherd being forced into churning waters on the set of the movie A Dog's Purpose:


Amblin Partners and Universal Pictures said in a statement that they are aware of the video, and are investigating:

Fostering a safe environment and ensuring the ethical treatment of our animal actors was of the utmost importance to those involved in making this film and we will look into the circumstances surrounding this video.

While none of the actors in the movie can be seen in clip displayed here, TMZ reported that director Lasse Hallström was on set during the incident. The scene that was likely shot in the leaked video can be briefly glimpsed in the movie's trailer at the 1:30 mark:


Accusations of animal abuse on the set of A Dog's Purpose are particularly jarring, as Universal Pictures used the movie to promote animal adoptions and promised to match donations to the Best Friends Animal Society:

Best Friends Animal Society is partnering with Universal Pictures and A Dog’s Purpose to help more homeless pets find forever homes. And you can help, too!

Now through February 28, when you sponsor a dog who’s waiting for a home, Universal Pictures will match your gift, up to $25,000. That means you can give twice the love and care to a dog who needs it with just one gift.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals have called for a boycott of the film based on the leaked video.

