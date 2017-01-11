Donald Trump Spars with BuzzFeed, CNN Reporter: 'You Are Fake News'

At an 11 January 2017 press conference, President-elect Donald Trump had caustic words for BuzzFeed and told CNN's Jim Acosta: "You are fake news."

The comments came against the backdrop of BuzzFeed's publication the previous day of a controversial memo which asserted that the President-elect had engaged in atypical sexual activities while visiting Russia. Questions about the memo occurred throughout the lengthy conference, but the tail end of the event included Trump's biting critique of BuzzFeed and his refusal to acknowledge CNN's Jim Acosta. A clip of the critique circulated on Twitter that included Trump's assertion that BuzzFeed was a "failing pile of garbage" and CNN was "fake news":

Immediately after Trump dressed down BuzzFeed down over the controversial memo, CNN's Acosta adversarially posed a question to the President-elect. A loud and tense exchange ensued, also shared immediately via an online video clip:

In the segment, Trump repeatedly refused to speak to Acosta and described him as "fake news" whiles some journalists present laughed and cheered. In response to Trump's "fake news" claim, Acosta asserted the President-elect's refusal to take his question was "inappropriate" and tweeted about what he had attempted to ask Trump:

Fortunately ABC's Cecilia Vega asked my question about whether any Trump associates contacted Russians. Trump said no. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 11, 2017

Full videos of the livestreamed conference are available on YouTube:

Originally published: 11 January 2017