snopes
Submit A Rumor
snopes
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Controversy
  4. Dairy Queen Shuts Franchise After Owner's Reported Racial Confrontation with Customer

Dairy Queen Shuts Franchise After Owner's Reported Racial Confrontation with Customer

Dairy Queen immediately acted to close a franchised location after its owner purportedly used a racial slur aimed at a dissatisfied customer.

Kim LaCapria
Jan 10, 2017

Dairy Queen maintains it is in the process of "terminating the franchise rights" of an Zion, Illinois, franchisee after he allegedly used racial slurs during a confrontation with a dissatisfied customer:

Describing the allegations against the franchise owner as "inexcusable" and "reprehensible," the chain affirmed the Dairy Queen in question would be "closed until further notice" in a statement first tweeted on 6 January 2017. The chain's statement was made in response to a 4 January 2017 incident at the Zion location, during which a customer said the owner had used racist pejoratives to describer her and her family after she complained of poor service:

[Deianeira] Ford had taken her two children to visit their grandmother — and, because they were well-behaved, she stopped by the Dairy Queen on the way home. She ordered a $5 box, but part of the order was wrong, and another part was missing ... The owner, James “Jim” Crichton, returned her $5, but gave her a mouthful, according to Ford and the police in Zion, 50 miles north of Chicago.

“He called me and my children n—–; he said I can go back to where I came from,” Ford [said].

“He took out his flip phone and he said he would take a picture and put it on Facebook because he wants to show the world what kind of n—— he has to deal with. Then he shut the window and walked away ... My daughter is 3. She’s a little sponge; she repeats everything,” said Ford, 21, who is biracial. “She asked me: ‘Mommy, we n——?’"

Zion Police Chief Steve Dumyahn told the Washington Post that the complaint made by Ford pertained to behavior that was "deplorable" but not "criminal." The newspaper quoted a police report in which a responding officer appeared to have corroborated the customer's claims:

“Crichton boastfully told me he would be happy to go to jail over the issue and proudly admitted to calling Ford a n——. He added that he is ‘fed up with black people,’ ” and described an incident in which two “of them” were in his restaurant squirting ketchup all over the floor, according to the officer’s report.

“During the course of my conversation with Crichton, he used the word ‘n—–‘ freely to describe black people,” the officer continued.

By the following day, the story was spreading on Facebook and caught the attention of Dairy Queen corporate. Later that day, Crichton extended an apology and offered to attend "sensitivity training":

Dairy Queen also released a statement from Crichton, which said he and his employees would undergo sensitivity training.

“I would like to sincerely and humbly apologize for my recent words and actions,” his statement said. “I have let my family, friends, employees, our system and this community down with what I have done.”

On 6 January 2017, Dairy Queen confirmed that the Zion location had been shuttered indefinitely and that Chrichton's franchise rights were being terminated. An attorney for Ford applauded Dairy Queen's quick action but maintained she was investigating whether a "pattern of racial abuse" had occurred at the Zion franchise prior to its closure.

Originally published: 10 January 2017

Kim LaCapria

Kim LaCapria

Kim LaCapria is a New York-based content manager and longtime snopes.com message board participant. Although she was investigated and found to be "probably false" by snopes.com in early 2002, Kim later began writing for the site due to an executive order unilaterally passed by President Obama during a secret, late-night session (without the approval of Congress). Click like and share if you think this is an egregious example of legislative overreach.

Fact Check

Hammer Time

Does part of the process of determining that a Pope has died ...
Fact Check

Doctor Saves Baby, Baby Saves Doctor

An incredible story about a doctor and a paramedic who saved ...
Fact Check

Emboldened by Election, Texas Republicans Kill Medicaid Funding for Children with Disabilities?

A viral article inaccurately reported that Medicaid spending ...
Fact Check

North Dakota Gives the Green Light to Shoot Indigenous Tribes on Sight

North Dakota's governor declared a state of emergency over ...
Fact Check

Maple Leaf Bag

Has Canada has arrested U.S. President George W. Bush for war ...
Fact Check

WikiLeaks Bombshell: Bill O’Reilly and Megan Kelly are Clinton Operatives

Leaked e-mails from the Democratic National Committee don't ...
Snopes