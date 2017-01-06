Yahoo Quickly Deletes Tweet About 'N*gger Navy'

Yahoo Finance, the tech giant's financial news service, quickly pulled a late-night tweet that (inadvertently) included an anti-black racial slur.

The tweet, which went live late on 5 January 2017, was supposed to bear the headline, "Trump Wants a Much Bigger Navy: Here's How Much It'll Cost," but the word 'bigger' was mistakenly spelled with an initial 'n' (an easy typo to make, as the two letters are adjacent on a standard keyboard). The embarrassing result was retweeted more than 2,000 times before being pulled, as can be seen below:

Yahoo Finance later issued a brief statement regarding the deletion:

We deleted an earlier tweet due to a spelling error. We apologize for the mistake. — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) January 6, 2017

Despite the correction, the mistake led to the company's being mocked by other Twitter users, several of whom had already captured the offending image.

We contacted Yahoo seeking additional comment regarding the issue, but the company said it had no additional statement beyond the apology posted on Twitter.

Originally published: 06 January 2017

