Multiple People Shot, Killed at Fort Lauderdale Airport

On 6 January 2016, a shooter opened fire at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport, killing at least five people and injuring several others:

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

According to an initial report from Reuters, a total of nine people were shot. Officials took a man into custody. The suspect has been identified as Esteban Santiago, who appeared to be carrying a military ID card:

Witness Mark Lea told ABC News he heard "what sounded like firecrackers" before people began yelling and "frantically running." Lea said he saw then saw a gunman who was "randomly shooting people." The gunman "went through a couple dozen rounds" before throwing the gun down away from him and "lying face-down and spread-eagle," waiting for officers to approach him, according to Lea.

They say they are still unsure of his motives, but that he did not appear to have a specific target in mind.

Originally published: 06 January 2017