Trump Appoints Former 'Apprentice' Contestant to White House Post

Omarosa Manigault, a reality TV personality who got the ax from Donald Trump on three separate occasions, first on The Apprentice in 2004, then on Celebrity Apprentice in 2007, and most recently in Celebrity Apprentice All Stars in 2013, has been appointed to a position on the President-elect's White House staff, according to national news sources.

Manigault, 42, served as Trump's director of African-American outreach during the 2016 presidential campaign, then was appointed to the executive committee of his transition team. At the White House, Manigault will serve as director of communications for the office of public liaison. She holds a Ph.D. in communications from Howard University.

Although her main claim to fame before joining Trump's political team was her abrasive behavior on various reality TV shows (she was named one of the 60 nastiest villains of all time by TV Guide), Manigault is no stranger to Washington, D.C. Formerly a Democrat, she worked in the Clinton administration toward the end of Bill Clinton's term, during which she was "banished from four jobs in two years," according to People magazine.

Manigault, who has earned a reputation as a staunch Trump loyalist, is also famous for stating that every critic and detractor "will have to bow down to President Trump."

Originally published: 04 January 2017

Featured Image: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com