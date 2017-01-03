Megyn Kelly Leaving Fox News for NBC

On 3 January 2017, multiple news outlets announced that longtime Fox News host Megyn Kelly would be leaving her position at the cable channel to join NBC News.

According to the New York Times, Kelly will host a daytime news and discussion program as well an in-depth Sunday night news show for NBC, and she will play a role in the network's coverage of major events:

Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career,” [NBC News chairman Andrew Lack] said in a statement. “She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.

Kelly confirmed her change of employer in a message she posted via Twitter:

An ending, and a new beginning... pic.twitter.com/clyKaDpQTW — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 3, 2017

Kelly's start date at NBC is undetermined at the moment, as her contract with Fox News does not expire until mid-2017. Kelly was reportedly offered more than $20 million per year to renew her contract with Fox.

Last updated: 03 January 2017

Originally published: 03 January 2017