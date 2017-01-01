William Christopher of 'M*A*S*H' Dead at 84

William Christopher, known for his portrayal of chaplain Father Mulcahy on the hit 1970s television series M*A*S*H, has passed away died at the age of 84

Christopher had small-cell carcinoma that had been diagnosed about 18 months earlier, according to his son, John Christopher, who noted that his father had been doing well until his health started to decline two or three weeks before his death.

William Christopher died at his home in Pasadena, California, with his wife Barbara, his agent Robert Malcolm said.

Christopher was born in Evanston, Illnois, and began his acting career in New York City in several off-Broadway productions that eventually led to on-Broadway roles. But his achieved his greatest fame with M*A*S*H, the popular dramedy series that ran for for 11 seasons from 1972 until its highly-viewed finale in February 1983.