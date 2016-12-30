A Facebook post poking fun at flat-earth believers and conspiracy theorists went viral on 29 December 2016, claiming that the 7 December 1941 attack Pearl Harbor was an "inside job."

As "proof," the meme's creator scrawled a red line from Japan to Hawaii on a rectangular map, circumventing land masses — not taking into account that the map's flatness made the distance between the two locations appear artificially long, and that planes can fly over land:



The image was originally posted in a closed Facebook group called the "Politics and Sociology Confederacy" by Caleb Harris. He said it was meant as a gag, but he noticed after posting it, people began to share the image widely across social media:

I posted the photo in the Politics and Sociology group for a joke as it clearly isn't a very serious group, then Wednesday night [29 December 2016] it began popping up on my news feed and I started getting messages from people who took it too seriously.

Harris said he purposely got the date wrong by ten years, and drew the line around the land masses to make it look "more stupid."

Harris said the image was mostly meant to make fun of people who believe the world is flat, but there is, of course, a conspiracy theory that claims the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor was an "inside job." It falls in line with other "false flag" conspiracy theories by alleging the U.S. government allowed a catastrophic attack on its own soil for the express purpose of advancing military strategic goals.

Originally published: 30 December 2016